An Iowa State Patrol trooper went to the hospital with moderate injuries after being hit by a semi while responding to an incident on I-80 near Newton.

WOI reports it happened Wednesday night when the troopers responded to a call of a jackknifed semi. That's when a second semi hit the jackknifed truck, which then hit the trooper.

The Iowa State Patrol said roads were completely covered in ice at the time of the crash.

The trooper went to a nearby hospital.