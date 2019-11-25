Iowa State Patrol reminding drivers to slow down, move over

Iowa State Patrol is reminding drivers about to 'move over and slow down' when they see emergency or maintenance vehicles on the side of the road.

Many states have move-over laws similar to Iowa's. Iowa's law says drivers must move over or slow down if there is an emergency vehicle on the side of the road with its lights flashing.

The law also includes any vehicle with its hazard lights on.

"It's not just a courtesy, it's the law!" Iowa State Patrol in a Facebook post. "Please, move over or slow down to keep everyone safe."



