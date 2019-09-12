Iowa State Patrol issues 333 tickets in 2019 for drivers going over 100 miles per hour

Trooper Jon Stickney says there's been a lot of changes in his years as a law enforcement officer.

The Iowa State Patrol tweeted an image a trooper took showing a driver being pulled over with a recorded speed of 107 miles per hour (Iowa State Patrol)

One of the most notable, drivers in more of a hurry.

“I'm seeing more 85 miles an hour than I did 21 years ago,” Stickney said. “I can check a car at 90-plus miles per hour almost every other day out here.”

The number of speeding tickets the Iowa State Patrol has issued over the past five years has doubled. In 2013, they issued 342 citations. In 2018 they wrote out 729.

So far this year, troopers have issued 411 speeding tickets.

333 of those were for drivers going over a hundred miles an hour.

Phil Fraisher, a driver who stopped in Manchester to fuel up, told TV9 that he thinks people are rushing to make ends meet.

“Seems like everybody's doing 80,” Fraisher said. “I think it's too big of a hurry system anymore."

He admits he used to speed, but the consequences are too high now.

That's especially true for drivers getting pulled over going triple digits.

For them, Stickney says, they can face a fine well over $300 and possibly lose their license.

Stickney says he wants drivers to know the consequences, besides what happens when the law is broken.

“As troopers and law enforcement officers working these highways, we see what these types of speeds do to people,” he explained. “Is it worth taking that chance to kill somebody or to risk losing your license? Absolutely not.”

Stickney said making law enforcement more visible on the roads could help.

“There's less of us out on the highways, so when you don't see a state trooper for several miles, the tendency to go faster and risk getting caught could possibly increase,” he said.

But until then, they’re being more visible on social media.

Just this week, the Iowa State Patrol tweeted an image of a driver pulled over on Highway 20 near Manchester, who was recorded at 107 miles per hour.

“That's our ultimate goal in the State Patrol is to change driving behavior,” Stickney said.

