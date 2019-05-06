Iowa State Patrol identifies three killed in I-80 crash

Iowa State Patrol says three people of the ages 11 and 12 died in a crash on I-80 when a car tried to take an illegal U turn. It happened at the 231 mile marker near Oxford.

Those killed are 11-year-old Oneimus Quaterman, 12-year-old Adaess Adams and 12-year-old Braden Brown. Those injured include 62-year-old Terrance Edwards and 11-year-old Mason Brown. All five are from Cedar Rapids.

State Patrol says Edwards was driving a Kia Rondo west on I-80 on Sunday just after 1 p.m. in the right lane when he slowed to use the crossover to travel east. They say when he traveled into the left lane, a semi hit the vehicle broadside and sent it flying into the median.

The driver of the semi from Anaheim, California was not hurt.

Iowa State Patrol is still investigating. Johnson County Sheriff's Office, Johnson County Ambulance, UI Aircare and the Department of Transportation also responded to the scene.