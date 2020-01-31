Iowa State Patrol deploys drones to investigate crashes

The Iowa State Patrol is now using drones to investigate crash scenes. They can take photos and cut down on the time they have to close the road.

The technology can gather information in 20 to 30 minutes, according to WQAD.

Right now, the Iowa State Patrol uses a system called Total Stations. It takes measurements, but they then have to take pictures later and try to match it up.

"With reducing that time, we can reduce secondary collisions that`ll happen," said Sgt. Alex Dinkla. "When interstates and highways are closed down, every minute, we could have a secondary crash and if we can prevent those, that's our goal."

The state averages 300 deadly crashes a year. The Iowa State Patrol investigated 149 deadly crashes in 2019.