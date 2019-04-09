Iowa State Patrol delivers medication for Mason City family

An Iowa state trooper did more than the job description when he helped a Mason City boy in need of seizure medication.

Caleb Helland suffers from a form of epilepsy which can lead to seizures. The medicine which helps him manage his condition is two and a half hours away in Iowa City.

While his family had a plan to send the medicine overnight through Fed-Ex last week, the delivery was held at a facility, stopping it from arriving on time.

That's when the state patrol got involved.

State Trooper Robert Sankey picked the medicine up from the Mason City airport and hand-delivered it to the family one day after the intended delivery day.

The family was, at first surprised, but thankful the trooper was willing to make the trip. They hope to eventually get medication closer to home.