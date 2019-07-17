Iowa State Patrol competes for "Best Looking Cruiser Award"

The Iowa State Patrol is once again in competition with other state law enforcement agencies across the country to see who has the best-looking cruiser.

Several states are participating.

As of Wednesday morning, Iowa State Patrol is in 20th place.

The winner of the "Best Looking Cruiser Award" will be featured on the cover of the "America's Best Looking Trooper Cruisers 2020 Wall Calendar" published by the American Association of State Troopers.

Proceeds from calendar sales will benefit the AAST Foundation which gives scholarships to dependents of member troops.