Iowa State Patrol believes five cows still wandering woods in TIffin after semi crash late Monday night

The Iowa State Patrol says five stray cows are missing after a semi carrying cattle crashed late Monday night.

A semi that rolled over near the Interstate 80 and Interstate 380 interchange had 57 cattle escape late Monday night. (Charlie Grant/KCRG)

The crash occurred just before midnight near the Interstate 80 and Interstate 380 interchange. State Patrol says no one was hurt, but all 57 cattle that were being transported in the semi from Tennessee got loose.

Trooper Bob Conrad with Iowa State Patrol says those cattle escaped out of the top of the trailer and then made their way into Tiffin, near the area soccer fields and Bella Sala Event Center.

51 of the cattle were rounded up in the span of hours, but six still remained missing.

Trooper Conrad said they were able to locate one missing cow, reducing the number to five.

A lot of the cows that were corralled were brought over to the Johnson County Fairgrounds until they were transported out, but a number of people from the Iowa Farm Sanctuary were still searching the wooded area.

Iowa State Patrol will not actively search for the remaining missing cattle, but Trooper Conrad said it's important for drivers to pay attention while driving in and around that area, including on the interstates in that area.

"If you see these cattle, don't stop on the interstate," Trooper Conrad said. "Don't stop in Interstate 80 or 380 or even Highway 6. Call 911 or call the non-emergency number and let us know where they're at. If you stop, you're going to cause a traffic crash and someone could die. And we don't want that."

The non-emergency number for Iowa State Patrol is (319) 396-1944.