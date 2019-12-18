Iowa State Patrol explains protocol after Interstate 380 crash

A newly released dashcam video shows a closer look at Tuesday’s crash on Interstate 380 that injured a police officer.

Dashcam video shows cars crashing near emergency vehicles on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019 (Courtesy: Cedar Rapids Police Department)

Police said the officer and an Iowa Department of Transportation worker were helping a stalled motorist when a car rear-ended another vehicle that was slowing down to get by the scene. The dashcam video shows the officer’s car as it is hit.

That vehicle was slowing down to get by the scene when it was rear-ended, causing it to slam into the squad car. The other moved into traffic and was t-boned, then other cars trying to maneuver around the crash.

Iowa State Patrol Trooper, Bob Conrad says drivers made several mistakes that could have been avoided.

"Crashes like this are too common," Conrad said.

Conrad said it's even happened to him. He said the first thing that should have been done is following the move over law, which requires motorists to change lanes to give safe clearance to emergency vehicles.

“If there is any kind of vehicle on the side of the road with hazard lights on, you are to slow down below the speed limit - not just slow down but below the speed limit," Conrad said.

Conrad also said one factor that contributed to Tuesday's crash was not being at a proper following distance.

"When we are literally too close to the cars in front of us, if something does happen, we have a reaction time of 3 quarters of a second to stop off the accelerator on to the break, and if someone is ahead of you is stepping on the break and you have to react, that's when people start slamming into each other," Conrad said.

As far as what to do when approaching an incident like that, you can continue on the roadway as long as you are not a part of the crash or a witness.

"If traffic can still move through the scene safely, and what I mean by safely is not running over stuff, and nobody is around that could get hit, you can go ahead and continue because the more traffic we have stopped the quicker it backs up," Conrad said. “If you’re a witness, it would be nice if you stayed around and let us know what happened."