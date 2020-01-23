Iowa State Patrol: Traffic stop nets 431 lbs of marijuana

The Iowa State Patrol says a California man has been arrested after a traffic stop along Interstate 80 southwest of Des Moines turned up more than 430 pounds of marijuana.

Television station KCCI reports that a trooper stopped a sport utility vehicle on suspicion of a traffic violation Wednesday night and searched the SUV after smelling a strong odor of raw marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. The search uncovered three large duffle bags containing 258 pounds of THC edibles and five large duffle bags containing about 173 pounds of high-grade marijuana.

The 32-year-old driver from Los Angeles was arrested.