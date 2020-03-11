Iowa State, Northern Iowa also shifting to online classes after spring break

Officials at all three state universities in Iowa have now moved to shift classes to online-instruction only following their spring break, according to information released by the schools.

Iowa State University and the University of Northern Iowa will be going to online classes only starting on Monday, March 23, 2020, and extending through at least April 3. A reassessment of the coronavirus situation will be made every week, and extensions to online-only learning will be possible if conditions warrant.

Similar to the decision made at the University of Iowa, the move only affects classroom instruction. Other facilities for students and staff will remain open, such as dormitories and food service.

Both schools are evaluating future school events.