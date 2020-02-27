Iowa State Hygienic Laboratory now able to test for COVID-19

As of Thursday, about 82,000 cases of the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, had been reported around the world, resulting in around 2,800 deaths.

This photo shows the test kit for severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the virus that causes COVID-19. (CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION)

In Iowa, the Department of Public Health reported that 12 people are being monitored for the virus, but none of them have shown symptoms of it, and no one has tested positive in the state.

Starting Thursday, the State Hygienic Laboratory at the University of Iowa is able to test for COVID-19.

The lab has testing materials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its possession, but it won’t perform any tests unless the Iowa Department of Public Health requests one.

The State Hygienic Laboratory said someone who believes they might have the virus should talk with their doctor, who will then reach out to the Iowa Department of Public Health Center for Acute Disease Epidemiology.

That center will then work with the doctor and CDC to determine if the person needs to be tested.

Health officials are reminding people to cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or an upper arm or elbow. They also remind people to wash their hands with soap and water and to stay home if they feel sick.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include a fever, cough, and shortness of breath. The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure.