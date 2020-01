The Iowa State Fair is increasing ticket admission prices by $2.

The fair will run from Aug. 13 to Aug. 23 in 2020.

According to the fair's website, admission for adults will be $14, up from $12. Adult advance admission tickets will be $9.

Tickets for kids, ages 6 to 11, will go from $6 to $8. The price for advance children's tickets will be $5.

