Iowa State Fair CEO says he isn't ready to cancel 2020 fair yet

The pandemic has led to the cancellation of events around the world and here in Iowa. But the head of the Iowa State Fair says he is not ready to cancel this year's fair just yet.

Fair CEO Gary Slater says organizers have been following Governor Reynolds's daily updates, but with the changing nature of the virus, they are not ready to make a decision either way.

"If you look at what's happened in the last month and half, things have changed a heck of a lot, and so if you look forward, things are going to change a lot again," Slater said. "So if you look forward, we want to give ourselves every advantage of saying, 'yes, we are going to have an Iowa State Fair,' but we can't do it today."

Right now, the fair is set for August 13th through the 23rd. Slater says his team will make a final decision on whether to cancel by mid-June.

See the full story on KCCI's website.