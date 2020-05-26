Iowa State Athletic Director updates fans on fall football season

Iowa State University’s Athletic Director Jamie Pollard said, “as of today, we fully anticipate playing football in Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 5.”

This was in a written message posted on Iowa State’s website that was meant to give Cyclone fans an update about what’s to come later this year.

Pollard said before the university can start to assess the fall season, it’ll need to establish how to get players safely back on campus, start team activities and conduct preseason practices.

Pollard also acknowledged that though state guidelines may be changing over time, right now attendance at Jack Trice Stadium would need to be limited to around 50 percent capacity. So for now the university is planning on limiting capacity to 30,000 spectators. About 22,000 season tickets have been renewed for this fall so far.

In order to accommodate those attending games this fall, Pollard says the university is implementing the following:

Any fan who does not renew their season tickets and make their Cyclone Club donation by June 12, 2020 will not be provided the opportunity to attend any games this fall unless it is later decided that we can safely exceed the 50% capacity restriction.

The only fans who will have the opportunity to be in the stadium this fall are those who renew their season tickets and their required Cyclone Club donation (if applicable) by June 12. If you have not done so already, please contact staff ASAP to complete those processes.

Because we expect to reach the 50 percent capacity limitation through season ticket sales, we do not anticipate selling single-game tickets unless the capacity limits are raised.

Any season ticket holder who does not renew their season tickets for 2020 will continue to have first rights on their same seats for 2021. We believe it is very important to honor prior loyalty, as there may be some fans who are not comfortable attending games this fall or are experiencing financial challenges.