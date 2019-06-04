Police find Iowa Smoke Shop shooting suspect hiding in garage

Authorities said they have located the suspect involved in a shooting that killed two 18-year-olds and hurt two others at Iowa Smoke Shop in Cedar Rapids in May.

Police said they found Andre Richardson, 26, in the 300 block of 22nd Avenue Southwest just before 11 a.m. He then ran on foot and was located around 11:15 a.m. at 299 21st Avenue Southwest in a garage.

U.S. Marshals were also involved in the search.

Grant Elementary and Wilson Middle schools were placed on lockdown, according to police.

The shooting happened in the early morning hours of May 18 at the Iowa Smoke Shop at 70 Kirkwood Court.

Royal Abram and Matrell Johnson died. Two other suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police said Richardson shot them while they sat in a car outside the Iowa Smoke Shop in Southwest Cedar Rapids.