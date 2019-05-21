Iowa Senators thank president for progress on trade agreement with Canada and Mexico

Iowa's U.S. senators are thanking the governments of Mexico and Canada for joining the U.S. in lifting tariffs on some imports.

Canada and Mexico announced they are lifting tariffs on U.S.-made steel, aluminum, whiskey and beef Monday. That comes just days after President Trump lifted tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum from those two countries.

Back in March of 2018, President Trump imposed tariffs on Mexico and Canada in part to create leverage as the three countries negotiated the North American Free Trade Agreement or NAFTA. Canada and Mexico retaliated imposing tariffs of their own in June of last year. Iowa Senator Joni Ernst says with these tariffs lifted, she is hopeful that the new U.S. Mexico and Canada Agreement will go into place soon.

"This will make a big difference for farmers and ranchers in Iowa and ag equip manufacturers. So we are excited about the progress on USMCA and hopefully we will see Speaker Pelosi move quickly on that in the house," Ernst said.

Senator Grassley tweeted a thank you to President Trump for helping Iowa farmers in this step toward an agreement with Canada and Mexico.