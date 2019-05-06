Iowa Senators Call for End of Trade Deal Tariffs

Agriculture groups are pushing for Congress to pass the U.S. Mexico Canada Trade Agreement (USMCA), which will replace the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Graphic: USDA/MGN Online

But there are still hurdles to jump before a deal can completed, Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley is the chair of the Senate Finance Committee. He says Congress will not consider the new deal until President Donald Trump lifts tariffs on Canada and Mexico. Those steel and aluminum taxes caused both countries to retaliate with tariffs of their own.

Grassley was at the White House in a meeting with President Trump to discuss trade policy.

In a statement after he says, "I urged President Trump to work with us get past the steel and aluminum tariffs issue so USMCA can become law in the United States, Mexico and Canada. The USMCA is a historic achievement for President Trump. Lifting metal tariffs on Canada and Mexico will help the broader U.S. economy realize the agreement’s full benefits and will help a strong economy grow even stronger."

Iowa Senator Joni Ernst was in Iowa this last week and also called for President Trump to complete trade deals and remove tariffs, "And encouraging him not only to get the trade deals done as soon as possible, in particular USMCA and long term, China. We need those done. But also to remove those tariffs so we can move forward."

