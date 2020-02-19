Iowa Senate to discuss adding work requirement to Medicaid and SNAP benefits

Fewer Iowans could have access to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program if a bill in the state Senate becomes law.

The bill would affect those on Medicaid or those who receive SNAP benefits. It would add work requirements for Iowans. A few Republican Senators introduced the legislation. They said it would prevent dependency and abuse of government assistance.

Staff at the Coralville Community Food Pantry think otherwise.

“We truly feel food is a right that should be guaranteed for all of our neighbors,” John Boller, executive director at the pantry, said.

Boller said, with help from other volunteers and other non-profit, the pantry can support the roughly 250 area families it serves a week. But he's concerned what would happen if the need would keep growing.

"We can't solve hunger problems at local food pantries,” Boller said. “We need help from state and federal protections for families that just can't get by, through no faults of their own."

Boller believes the bill in the Iowa statehouse would increase the need at those locations that provide emergency food assistance, which the left-leaning research group, Iowa Policy Project, agrees with.

"Most Iowans that are on SNAP and Medicaid already do work,” Natalie Veldhouse, a research associate with the group, said. “And if they are not working it's due to a disability or caretaking obligations."

The Iowa Policy Project said work requirements don't result in employment. They said the bigger factors in keeping people working are to improve access to transportation and to provide affordable childcare.

"So the fear is with these cuts, not only would that impact people who are already struggling but it would create a whole new pool of people that would need to rely on local social services even more," Veldhouse said.

At the Coralville Pantry, Boller said fewer SNAP benefits would result in more people doing their full grocery shopping here. He said that's not the direction the state should be going.

The bill made it out of subcommittee. Republican lawmakers want to push it through the Senate floor Thursday, so it makes it before the funnel deadline.

A very similar bill passed the State Senate last year but failed to advance in the House.