Iowa Senate passes bill with $20 million for flood projects

The Iowa Senate has passed a bill that provides $20 million for flood relief requested by Gov. Kim Reynolds to help shore up levees in southwest Iowa in anticipation of more flooding this spring.

All 48 senators present on Thursday voted to pass the bill but some Democrats argued for more money. They say Republican leaders weren't allocating enough for suffering Missouri and Mississippi river communities.

Reynolds says many projects are paid for with federal grants and the money in the bill is the state match for those funds. The bill goes to the House for consideration.