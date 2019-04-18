Iowa Senate passes bill to make school districts report abuse faster

A bill that will change how school districts in Iowa report allegations of abuse against teachers is one step closer to becoming law.

Robert Ortiz (Courtesy photo)

If the bill becomes law it will give school administrators a time period in which they must report allegations of abuse or disciplinary action against a teacher. The bill requires such information be reported within 30 days to Iowa Board of Educational Examiners, the state agency that regulates teaching licenses.

The bill was put forward by Marion Republican Representative Ashley Hinson who said on the House floor last month the bill was in direct response to what happened in her district.

The development follows an I9 investigation that found a former teacher, Robert Ortiz, who worked in the Linn-Mar Community School District, was never reported to state regulators despite years worth of sexual misconduct complaints against him.

Records obtained by the I9 investigative team show Ortiz had more than ten student complaints against him that went back almost his entire tenure at Linn-Mar.

Records shows Ortiz was reported to the Board of Educational Examiners after I9's findings on him were published.

In January the state formally reprimanded Ortiz but let him keep his teaching license.

The bill will now go before Republican Governor Kim Reynolds to sign. Reynolds told I9 after the bill was first introduced she did not think a 30 day reporting requirement was unreasonable.