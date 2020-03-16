Iowa Senate, House agree to waive school year length requirements

Legislators have reached an agreement to push forward legislation that would waive the instructional time requirement for Iowa's school systems after many canceled classes to help limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Iowa state capitol building. (Stephen Matthew Milligan / MGN)

The agreement, reached by Senate and House leaders, would mean that school districts would not need to reschedule school days that were canceled between March 16 and April 12, 2020.

“This decision will provide Iowa school districts with the certainty that they need to make decisions locally and move ahead this school year,” House Speaker Pat Grassley (R-New Hartford) said, in a statement.

Leadership suggested that the legislation to achieve this waiver would advance as soon as possible. Gov. Kim Reynolds expressed her support for the measure during a press conference on Monday.