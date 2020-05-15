Iowa Restaurant Association clarifies the difference between bars and restaurants

One piece of the proclamation that has caused some confusion is the distinction between bars and restaurants.

The rules have to do with what kind of food is served at the bar versus the restaurant.

Restaurants can reopen because they prepare and assemble food. But their bar areas will remain closed because bar stools are too close to each other and a bartender would be too close to customers.

Bars who prepare and assemble food can also reopen, as long as they follow the state guidelines. But, bars who only sell a bowl of pretzels or heat up a frozen pizza cannot reopen.

"So popcorn, peanuts, chips, prepackaged sandwiches that you're reheating, prepackaged pizza that you reheat, that would be incidental food and nonfood preparation," Jessica Dunker, with the Iowa Restaurant Association, said. "The proclamation covers on premises dining so you really have to be assembling and preparing food to meet that definition under that proclamation."

Bars can continue to sell drinks to-go, but they can't open their doors for people to go inside.

