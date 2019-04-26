Iowa Republicans make new push to cut Planned Parenthood sex ed funding

Iowa Republicans revived an attempt to block Planned Parenthood from using federal grants for sex education funding.

The Iowa Senate passed an amendment to a budget bill Friday that banned any organization that provides or refers for abortion services from using two federal grant programs. Language in the bill exempting certain types of entities from that ban essentially blocks only Planned Parenthood from the funding.

Planned Parenthood uses funding from those grants to pay for sex education programs. The state has already cut other direct taxpayer funds for Planned Parenthood because of its stance on abortion but Planned Parenthood says this cut attacks more than just the abortion issue.

“It’s shameful that elected officials would put their own personal agenda above the well-being of their constituents,” said Erin Davison-Rippey, with Planned Parenthood. “Denying any Iowan health care or information about their own body is denying them their human rights.”

Iowa Republicans put forward a stand-alone bill with essentially the same language earlier in the session, but it failed to pass a deadline to be considered this session.

The amended budget bill passed the Iowa Senate and now moves to the House.