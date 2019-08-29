Two people from the Iowa Red Cross will fly down Friday morning to prepare for 50,000 people to flee their homes from Hurricane Dorian. One of those who are making the trip is Shelly Davis of North Liberty.

Iowa Red Cross sends volunteers ahead of Hurricane Dorian

Davis’ dog is pregnant and she is in the middle of moving, but when the Red Cross called Thursday morning she didn’t hesitate.

“I always love helping,” she said.

She started packing her essentials, boots, gloves, clothes and everything else. The hardest part for her is leaving her family behind, including her son Miles who has Autism.

“He understands that I am going to help people, but I don’t think he of what two weeks is,” said Davis. “He was telling one of my friends the other day that I’m going to be gone for a long time.”

Leaving Miles is the hardest part of the trip, but it’s something Davis said she has to do. “My family here is safe,” she said. “Nothing ever happens here. I feel comfortable going.”

The Red Cross said it will be sending more people once the storm hits and the needs are more apparent.

“We’re focusing on the impact of the storm,” said Mary Flury, the Disaster Program Director for the Iowa Red Cross.

Flury said there are still a lot of unknowns about Hurricane Dorian. “We’re preparing for the worst and hoping it doesn’t get to that point,” she said.

Davis is ready to help in any way she can and Miles is only a phone call away. “I’m always excited to go,” she said. “Two weeks is a long time for him but we’ve got Facebook and we can video chat; he can get a hold of me anytime.”

Flury said they are packing the four emergency response vehicles in the state. Those vehicles are prepared to supply food or emergency supplies.