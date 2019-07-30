Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission approves sports betting

Sports betting can legally happen in Iowa in just about two weeks. The d Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission finished the rules, with a timeline Tuesday.

Image Source: MGN

State lawmakers and Governor Reynolds signed sports betting into law this year. It follows last year's U.S. Supreme Court ruling that gave states the choice on whether or not to make sports betting legal.

The commission also approved proposals for 18 casinos in Iowa. People can know mark their calendars for August 15th, the day when sports betting will start in Iowa.

While casino leaders already have their plans in place, mental health professionals are also looking at the impacts.

Angela Harbour is a prevention specialist at ASAC, the Area Substance Abuse Council. She says anytime access increases, so does the risk of addiction. And gambling is a classified substance related disorder, just like alcohol or drugs.

Harbour adds only a small percentage of people will be impacted.

She recommends setting a money limit. And people should watch out for one another.

"A lot of times individuals that have a problem with fabricate how much they've actually won and they'll make it greater of what it is and won't talk about what they loss."

Also a time limit, and that includes hours outside of the casino.

"We know with sports betting once someone goes to a casino and makes an account they'll be able to make those bets online or from a mobile device so if that's something they're preoccupied with."

Harbour adds men ages 18 to 32 have the greatest risk of being addicted to sports betting.