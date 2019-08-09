UI professor says short-term health risks among teens are significant

A University of Iowa Professor says short-term health risks associated with vaping among teens is significant. The results of a study looking at the potential long-term risks were presented at this year's Health 411 conference.

People have to be at least 18 to buy and use vape pens, but CDC numbers say, over the last five years, 38% of high schoolers and even 13% of middle schoolers have tried vaping at least once.

Nancy Slach, a professor and Director of the Tobacco Control Program says the main concerns they have been seeing as of recently are lung problems among teens and nicotine addiction is happening faster. She says Juuls have spiked in popularity among teens nationally and locally but says it's important to note, that those products have more nicotine in them than any of the other electronic products.

"It contains Salt NIX, which is an easier nicotine for them. It's less harsh, along with the flavors, and they are getting in one Juul pack equal to one pack of cigarettes," said Slach.

Over at Central Iowa Vapors, as far as customers, they haven't seen a huge increase, but they are aware of underage users so they take precautions.

"We've got signage everywhere. As far as 18 years and under people that come into the shop, we do age verification. There's an app we use that does a birthday check," said Owner Thomas Haggen. "If there is anybody that comes in that doesn't have an I.D., It's no I.D., no sale, even if they have someone with them that is of age."

However, a customer at the shop says kids are still getting around the law through the online market for buying vapes, where they can buy them with a credit card without having to use their age.

Slach says it can be harder to spot nowadays if kids are vaping. She says the best defense for parents is education, conversation, and paying attention.