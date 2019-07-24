Iowa National Guard training camp in Minnesota

This week, TV9's Aaron Scheinblum traveled to Camp Ripley in Minnesota to get a behind the scenes look at the Army National Guard.

He is getting a sneak peek on training exercises which is all part of a program where members' bosses from their day job are there.

The program is part of the boss lift where they are giving employers a look at what their employees do outside of work.

Major Steve Johnson of the U.S. Army National Guard stated "For them to be able to come out here, first of all, it shows a commitment on their part to the employee, saying hey, I believe in what you are doing. I belive in your service and I want to do whatever I can to support you."

Next week, Aaron will be bringing you more stories on what it takes to be a soldier and much more.