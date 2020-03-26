Iowa National Guard to activate additional soldiers

The Iowa National Guard plans to activate additional soldiers to help with the COVID-19 response.

This includes 40 soldiers from the 67th Troop Command in Iowa City that were activated Thursday. These soldiers will be established at the operations and planning cell at the Iowa City Readiness Center. They will analyze, prepare, and coordinate support to the county, state, and federal agencies to the eastern half of Iowa.

The Iowa National Guard continues to support the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management to ensure the delivery of medical supplies. Soldiers delivered 66 pallets, that contain medical personal protective equipment, to 23 county distribution centers, which brings the total up to 140 pallets delivered to 55 counties.

More than 90 soldiers are now helping a variety of COVID-19 response missions in the state.