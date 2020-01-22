Iowa National Guard assesses armory locations, consolidation

Population shifts and changing needs has prompted the Iowa Army National Guard to consider closing some small-town armories and building a centralized building for soldier training in the Des Moines area.

The guard's construction and facilities manager told a group of lawmakers Wednesday that the guard is working with the city of West Des Moines on a new armory that would be shared with the city.

Colonel John Perkins says about $22 million would be needed, with 75% from federal funding and 25% from state money.

He says the project is expected to begin in 2023.