Iowa Mennonite School rebrands as Hillcrest Academy

Founded in 1945, the Iowa Mennonite School in Kalona has seen little change since its doors first opened. That changed on Tuesday as the school announced it has rebranded itself as Hillcrest Academy.

"We just want to really encourage people to give us a look." said principal Dwight Gingerich.

The move comes as the school's enrollment has continued to decrease over the past few decades, according to Gingerich. By rebranding and eliminating the word "Mennonite" from their title, they hope more parents will want to enroll their children.

"We feel like the values and so much of what we want to do here, there's a hunger for that." Gingerich said. "That word Mennonite just keeps people a lot of times from even checking us out. As a christ centered school, we just want folks to know that their welcome here."

Gingerich and other school officials officially unveiled the school's new crest annd other information to the community on Tuesday night. Initially, there was some push back about removing Mennonite from the title.

"What I feel like we heard a lot was, we don't really maybe like it completely but we understand it." Gingerich said.

While the school's operation and values will continue to be the same, one big difference is coming to the Athletics department. Since its founding, IMS has gone without a nickname or a mascot. That is no longer the case.

"I think for some, just the idea of not having one was kind of one in and of itself." Gingerich said.

Taking their Christian values into consideration, they decided the school's first mascot/nickname will be the Ravens.

"The Ravens took care of Elijiah in the old testament and sort of the idea that god's provision is here for us and the raven sort of symbolizes that idea as well." Gingerich said.

For more information about the rebranding, you can visit the link below.

https://gallery.mailchimp.com/8500a675c56caaf06d198fa4c/files/8348a30a-82a7-4e3d-a9b5-4c425410f268/Rebranding_Guide.pdf