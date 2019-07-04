Iowa Lottery to donate $100,000 a year, help families of fallen officers and firefighters

Thanks to a new law, the Iowa Lottery can now pay out $100,000 dollars a year to help families of fallen officers and firefighters with insurance costs.

That law, which started on Monday created the Iowa Public Safety Survivors Benefits Fund.

The Des Moines Register reports it allows the Iowa Lottery to donate the money to help families of fallen officers and firefighters with insurance costs.

Before 2018, family members could not stay on their loved one’s insurance after they passed away.

This law will supplement insurance cost for family members.

Governor Kin Reynolds sign the bill in May of 2019.

