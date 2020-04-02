Iowa Legislature extends suspension of session

The Iowa Legislature announced Thursday that they will extend the suspension of session until April 30th, per Governor Reynolds' recommendation that schools should remain closed until then.

“The Iowa Legislature continues to follow the guidance of the CDC and the Iowa Department of Public Health. It is important for us to continue to lead by example and limit the possible spread of this disease,” said Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, R-Ankeny. “I am thankful for all work done by Iowans in the face of the COVID-19. After this virus, I am confident Iowa will rebound stronger than ever.”

Leaders are working on an official meeting to formally extend the suspension. That meeting will happen digitally.