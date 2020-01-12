Iowa Legislature back to talk taxes, workers, child care

The Iowa Legislature convenes Monday with majority Republicans in the position to set the agenda for another year.

Leaders say top topics likely will include tax policy, finding more workers to fill jobs and funding education and health care programs.

The state's financial condition is good with a surplus of nearly $300 million.

Discussion may include providing grants or tax credits to help working families pay for child care, funding the children's mental health program created last year and considering a sales tax increase to pay for water quality and environmental programs.