"Iowa Legend" Carson King gets his own bobblehead

Carson King, the Iowa State fan whose viral beer sign brought in more than $3 million for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital, is getting his own bobblehead.

Courtesy: National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled the rendering for a limited edition Monday morning.

Monday marks one month since King held up his beer sign at the Cy-Hawk game in Ames, asking for beer donations. After thousands of dollars in donations started pouring into his Venmo account, he announced he would donate the money to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital in Iowa City.

King presented the check to the hospital on Friday.

The bobbleheads, which will be individually numbered, feature Carson King holding up a replica of the sign that went viral as well as a replica beer can on the base of the bobblehead.

The bobbleheads are now available for pre-order and are expected to arrive in January.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum will be donating $5 from every bobblehead sold to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital King Family Fund.

“It’s amazing that a regular guy wanting to do something nice can spark a movement of generosity. To be honored with a bobblehead that will continue to help raise money for worthy projects is enough to leave a guy speechless," King said.

"We think having a bobblehead is one of the biggest honors, and when we learned about Carson and all that he has done over the past few weeks, we knew he deserved this honor,” said Phil Sklar, Co-Founder and CEO of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum. “In addition to raising even more funds for Iowa’s Children’s Hospital, the bobblehead will inspire generations of people in Iowa and across the country to do good like Carson!”

Click or tap here for purchasing information.