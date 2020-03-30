Iowa, Iowa State, Northern Iowa announce refunds for housing, other fees during shutdown

All three public universities in Iowa announced their plans for refunding certain fees and charges to students for services they cannot access while participating in online-only instruction off-campus, according to officials from the schools.

People walk on the Pentacrest on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. (Mary Green/KCRG)

The University of Iowa, Iowa State University, and the University of Northern Iowa all detailed their plans in separate statements. They are offering a variety of refunds, most prorated for the period that online-only learning restrictions began.

All three schools said they will not be reducing tuition for the semester, as courses are still being taught and instruction will still count toward a student's progress to earning a degree.

Credits and refunds will be applied to a student's U-Bill account.

On-campus housing

University of Iowa: Room and board fee will be refunded on a prorated basis for the period of March 19 to May 16, 2020. The credit will be equal to 48.739% of room costs based on a calculation of time missed.

Students who were granted approval to continue living on campus will be charged as normal.

Iowa State University: Refund of 40 percent of spring 2020 residence hall contracts. This applies to residence halls only; students in university apartments should follow other Department of Residence cancellation policies.

University of Northern Iowa: Prorated credit for the period of March 23 to May 8.

On-campus dining

University of Iowa: Credits issued for gold, black, or hawkeye meal plans equaling 48.739%, including plans purchased by off-campus students. Those living off-campus can still use their plans at remaining open dining facilities but must tell University Housing and Dining their intentions via email by April 6.

Herky Booster Packs will not be refunded, but they will now be eligible for use through May 2021. Students who are not returning to campus after this semester must apply for a refund for those by May 31 here.

Hawkeye Dollars will remain in student accounts until they graduate or leave the school for another reason.

Iowa State University: Dining contracts will be refunded on a prorated basis. Dining Dollars will be refunded in full.

University of Northern Iowa: Prorated refund for the period March 23 to May 8.

Parking fees

University of Iowa: No information provided.

Iowa State University: Prorated refund processed after parking department receives return of student permit.

University of Northern Iowa: Prorated credit unless the student is remaining in campus housing. Requirement to return permits waived.

Other fees and charges

University of Iowa: Recreation fees will be refunded on a prorated basis for the period March 23 to May 16. The Arts & Cultural Events fee will be refunded on a prorated basis for the period March 23 to May 16.

Individual courses are determining whether their course fees will be refunded.

The school will not charge late fees for unpaid U-Bills for the remainder of the spring 2020 semester. No restrictions on registration for the upcoming summer or fall semesters for past-due U-Bill balances beginning on January 1, 2020.

Iowa State University: Course fees will be refunded at 40% of total cost. Refunds for study abroad fees and flight reimbursements are being processed now.

University of Northern Iowa: Course and lab fees will be refunded on a prorated basis from march 23 to May 8. Recreation fees will be refunded on a prorated basis from March 16 to May 8.

For more information, see the websites for Iowa, Iowa State, and Northern Iowa.