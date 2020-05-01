Iowa infectious disease specialist says it's too early to reopen parts of the state

As areas of the state prepare to reopen today, some experts say it is still too soon to start easing restrictions.

Dr. Rossana Rosa is an infectious disease specialist in Iowa. She said the state shouldn't reopen until it reaches its peak number of cases.

Earlier this week, the Iowa Department of Public Health said that won't happen until at least Mid May. Dr. Rosa says until things do start to level off, Iowans should continue to stay home whenever possible.

"We don't have a vaccine, we don't have widely available treatments that have irrefutably been proven to work," Dr. Rosa said. "All we have is physical distancing and washing our hands."

Governor Reynolds has defended her decision to reopen some counties. She says she shouldn't punish half the state when the majority of cases are only in some areas.

Right now 89 percent of the positive cases in Iowa are in the 22 counties where restrictions will remain in place.

