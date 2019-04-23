Iowa House votes to limit attorney general's power

Tuesday evening, the Iowa House voted to restrict the state attorney general's power to file, join, or sign onto out-of-state lawsuits. It's part of a budget bill.

Republican lawmakers don't like that Attorney General Tom Miller, who's a Democrat, has joined lawsuits opposing President Trump. The House measure now goes to the Senate for a vote. If it passes there, Miller would have to ask permission from the governor, the General Assembly, or the state's Executive Council before his office could join out-of-state lawsuits.