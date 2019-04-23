Iowa House votes to limit attorney general's power

Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller makes a statement as he announces his candidacy for reelection as Iowa Attorney General in 2014 at the Jean Oxley Public Service building Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2013, in southwest Cedar Rapids, Iowa. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette-KCRG)
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) -- Tuesday evening, the Iowa House voted to restrict the state attorney general's power to file, join, or sign onto out-of-state lawsuits. It's part of a budget bill.

Republican lawmakers don't like that Attorney General Tom Miller, who's a Democrat, has joined lawsuits opposing President Trump. The House measure now goes to the Senate for a vote. If it passes there, Miller would have to ask permission from the governor, the General Assembly, or the state's Executive Council before his office could join out-of-state lawsuits.

 