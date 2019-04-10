Iowa House passes bill expanding rights to service animals

The Iowa House has passed a bill that would generally expand the rights to using a service animal in the state, without any opposition.

Lawmakers voted 99 to zero in favor of Senate File 341, called the Iowa Service Animal Bill. It had previously passed the Iowa Senate by a vote of 49 to zero on March 29, 2019.

The bill contains a number of provisions to redefine a person's ability to have a service animal. It expands the legal definition of a service animal to match the current federal definition, which includes dogs and miniature horses. Iowa currently only allows dogs by law.

It also adjusts how landlords must handle potential tenants with service animals. They would be required to waive lease restrictions or additional pet fees they would normally charge for a tenant's pet. An applicant would need to fill out a new state form that would attest, with a yes or no, that the person has a disability and if the animal is needed to cope with that disability.

The Iowa Civil Rights Commission and the Attorney General's Consumer Protection Division will develop the new form.

If a landlord does not comply with these new rules, they could be found guilty of a simple misdemeanor. But, if an applicant does not provide documentation of a disability, the landlord can deny a request for a service animal exception.

Service animal owners would be liable for any damage done to a dwelling. In addition, if a person intentionally misrepresents an animal as a service animal, then they could be found guilty of a simple misdemeanor.

The bill now heads to Gov. Kim Reynolds' desk for her signature.