Iowa House passes hemp bill

A bill legalizing the growth of hemp in Iowa is now moving through the state house.

The Iowa House voted in favor of the bill Tuesday, 95-3.

The bill sets up a way to regulate the product and allows people to sell CBD products, as long as the THC level is below 0.3%.

Some lawmakers said this is a major financial opportunity for Iowa.

"The longer that we wait to pass this type of legislation the more and more missed opportunities, there will be," said Rep. Chris Hall (D- Sioux City).

" We believe this assuages any concerns that our caucus has to balance public safety with the production aspects," said Rep. Jon Jacobsen (R-Treynor).

This bill doesn't legalize marijuana across the board in Iowa. If anyone doesn't follow the regulations set forth in it, fines range from $500 all the way up to $2,500.

