Iowa House Speaker to resign speakership, not seek re-election in 2020

The Speaker of the Iowa House of Representatives will step down from her position at the start of the next legislative session and not seek re-election to another term, according to a statement released by her office.

Linda Upmeyer (R-Clear Lake) said her decision was based on a desire to spend more time with her family. She has served as Speaker since 2015, and in the legislature since being elected in 2002.

“After thoughtful consideration, I have made the decision that it is time for me to step away from the Legislature to spend more time with my husband, kids, and grandkids," Upmeyer said, in a statement. "It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve the people of Iowa. I want to thank all of my constituents that have allowed me to represent them in the Iowa House over the past 17 years."

Upmeyer was the first woman to hold the position of the Speaker in the Iowa House. She followed in her father's footsteps, where he, Del Stromer, was Speaker during the 1980s.

Previously, she was chosen as House Majority Leader in 2010 and chair of the Human Resources Committee.

An election to determine new leadership will be held at a later date.