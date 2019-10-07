Rep. Pat Grassley to serve as Speaker of the Iowa House of Republicans

Iowa House Republicans have elected a new leadership team which will lead the caucus into the 2020 legislative session.

Rep. Pat Grassley (New Hartford) will serve as the next Speaker of the Iowa House of Representatives, Rep. Matt Windschitl (Missouri Valley) was elected House Majority Leader, and Rep. John Wills (Spirit Lake) was elected as the next Speaker Pro Tem.

Former Iowa House Speaker Linda Upmeyer announced last week she is not seeking reelection in 2020.

After the caucus vote, Speaker-Select Grassley issued the following statement:

“It is a true honor to be the next Speaker and I am humbled by the support from the House Republican caucus. I want to thank the members of this caucus for placing their trust in me as we prepare for the 2020 legislative session and campaign season.”

“Even with new leadership, House Republicans will continue to pursue a common-sense agenda that Iowans support. Responsible budgeting that gives taxpayers a seat at the table will always be a top priority for this caucus. We will continue to invest in our workforce, ensure our rural communities aren’t left behind and focus on hard-working, middle-class Iowans. I look forward to hitting the ground running and getting to work on these important issues.”

House Majority Leader Windschitl serves as Speaker Pro Tem of the House. He works for Doll Distributing, based out of Council Bluffs. He and his wife, Ivelisse, live in Missouri Valley with their two children. He issued the following statement:

“Thank you to the House Republican caucus for the confidence they have placed in me to serve as their Leader. It is truly humbling and an honor to serve my caucus and the people of Iowa in this role.”

“Working together as a team, House Republicans have been able to accomplish many positive things for Iowans over the last several years. We will continue to move our state forward by listening to the people of Iowa, prioritizing the hard-working taxpayers, and defending the liberties and freedoms that Iowans prize.”

Sen. Chuck Grassley is Pat Grassley's grandfather. Sen. Grassley released the following statement:

“I’ve watched my grandson Pat mature as a freshman legislator at age 23 to become a very effective leader in the Iowa House. I attribute the mentorship of Speaker Linda Upmeyer for serving as a tremendous role model to Pat and the entire Republican caucus. Notably, Pat became chairman of the Appropriations Committee after just nine years. He likes to remind me that it took fifteen years for me to earn that gavel.

“Ever since he was elected in 2006, Pat has held town meetings regularly. Keeping in touch with his constituents is his main priority and that has helped him effectively represent his district. Pat has not forgotten his strong Butler County roots. Working on our family farm from a very young age, Pat embraces the value and virtue of hard work and it shows.

“Barbara and I continue to be very proud of our grandson and have full confidence Pat will serve Iowans well as he takes on his new role as speaker.”