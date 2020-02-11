Iowa House Judiciary Committee advances bill which bans companies from 'micro-chipping' employees

The House Judiciary Committee advanced a bill that would ban companies and government agencies in Iowa from forcing employees to get "microchipped".

The microchipping is for entry and tracking purposes, and to keep workers out of restricted areas. The bill says employees cannot be forced to, or offer incentives to be microchipped.

Opponents worry though the chips could track employees when they're not at work.

This passed the committee, unanimously, and will move to the full house.

