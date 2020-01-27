Iowa Hillel hosts service in honor of International Holocaust Remembrance Day

Students in the Hillel campus organization at the University of Iowa will host their own service in remembrance of the Holocaust on Monday night.

A candle is lit at the Iowa Hillel in Iowa City on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 in honor of International Holocaust Remembrance Day. (Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)

Monday night's service comes on the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Nazis' Auschwitz concentration camp.

Leaders with the Hillel said this day is so important because it is an opportunity to teach students a lesson in remembering the millions who were killed.

"You say, 'May their memory be a blessing,'" Ashley Carol-Fingerhut, the Executive Director for the Iowa Hillel, said. "And we obviously can't change the fact that all these people died. There were six million Jews and many other millions of people who perished for being different. But what we can do is make sure that their death wasn't in vain."

Carol-Fingerhut explained how a day like Monday's service also serves to inspire students to stand up for what they believe in.

"The big thing that you learn growing up is the word 'זכור' which means remember," Carol-Fingerhut said. "And it's important to remember what's happened in our past. Because if we don't remember, we're doomed to repeat the same mistakes."

Carol-Fingerhut explained the remembrance is different from the Jewish holiday Yom HaShoah, a Holocaust remembrance day in the Jewish religion that typically falls in April but can vary based on the Hebrew calendar.