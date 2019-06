Iowa Highway 1 south of Iowa City is blocked due to a crash, according to officials.

At around 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, the Iowa Department of Transportation said that a crash near the intersection of Highway 1 and Black Diamond Road in rural Johnson County was preventing the flow of traffic.

A detour utilizing U.S. Highway 218 and Iowa Highway 22 is rerouting traffic around the accident.

No further information on the crash is available.