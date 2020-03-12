Iowa High School Speech Association cancels tournaments, all-state festival

The executive committee for the Iowa High School Speech Association said it has canceled all of its state speech contests for March 14 due to the coronavirus.

The All-State Festival, scheduled for March 30 at UNI, is also canceled, officials said in a press release.

"The Executive Committee believes that the dramatic changes over the last 24 hours and the ever-changing landscape surrounding the COVID-19 virus warranted cancellation of the state contests," a release said. "The Executive Committee discussed and reviewed comments and concerns that were sent in by our member schools in the past few days."

The committee is encouraging local schools to hire judges to review and rate students. Students selected as an All-State speaker will receive a medal and recognition.