Iowa Hawkeye football player writes song about "The Wave"

While the Iowa Hawkeye football team is 32 days away from the opener, one athlete is practicing something else during the off season.

Defensive Tackle Dalles Jacobus wrote a song about the Hawkeye football tradition famously known as "The Wave". At the end of the first quarter, players, coaches and fans all turn to greet patients watching from the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital.

Because of the song, titled "We Wave", Dalles has heard from plenty of families, saying his words and notes give them hope, reports station WQAD.

Jacobus, a Cedar Rapids Kennedy alum and Palo native, hopes to find a way to use his song to raise money for the hospital.

Iowa football fans have a new way to support "The Wave". There are brand new shirts to buy this year. The shirt campaign has raised nearly $1 million in its first two years.

Iowa's first home football game is August 31, against Miami of Ohio.

to purchase a shirt. All proceeds will go to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital.