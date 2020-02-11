Iowa GOP lawmakers split over size of education funding increase

Members of the joint session of the Iowa Legislature stand during Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' Condition of the State address before a joint session of the Iowa Legislature, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)
By  | 
Posted:

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - The Iowa House has approved a K-12 education funding plan that would spend about $16 million more than a version approved by the state Senate.

The House on Tuesday voted to increase state spending by nearly $108 million, for a total of about $3.4 billion. Lawmakers approved the funding after first rejecting a proposal by Democrats to spend an additional $20 million. The House action following approval by the Senate on Monday of a nearly $92 million increase.

Gov. Kim Reynolds, a Republican, had proposed increasing education spending by $101 million.

Iowa has just over 320 school districts.

The funding lawmakers are considering would provide money beginning July 1.

 