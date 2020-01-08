Iowa Flood Center shares flood mitigation ideas with Texas state and federal agencies

Around 30 delegates from state and federal agencies in Texas are spending their week at the Iowa Flood Center in Iowa City, learning how to protect their communities back home from devastating floods.

Officials observe equipment at the Iowa Flood Center on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 (Jackie Kennon/KCRG)

Larry Weber is the center's co-founder. He said in the past 10 years, the organization's national recognition has elevated. They're sharing those ideas with other states nationwide.

“We've had floods that have been repetitive in nature across the state, impacting different areas each and every year, so flood preparedness is very important for all of our communities,” Weber said.

Coraggio Maglio is the hydraulics branch chief of the Galveston, Texas District Corps of Engineers. He said Texas needs an organization similar to the Iowa Flood Center.

The center demonstrated its flood mapping, which describes where floods will impact communities, and sensor technology, which monitors water levels in streams and in the soil.

Maglio says he knows from personal experience what it's like to live through a flood.

“Getting flooded out is one of the worst experiences in your life, I mean it's horrible,” Maglio said. “I've gone through it. I've seen dozens and dozens of people that I know go through it and it's not pleasant to lose all your possessions and the things you like.”

The center also showcased models of water and sewer systems for Alexandria, Virginia, Saint Louis, and Keokuk.