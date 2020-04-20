Iowa Federation of Labor calling on Gov. Reynolds to set OSHA standards for workers during pandemic

The Iowa Federation of Labor, AFL-CIO is calling for Gov. Kim Reynolds to immediately set OSHA standards and guidelines for workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a news release The Iowa Federation of Labor outlined four things it thinks the state of Iowa needs to do to protect workers:

- OSHA should set guidelines for worker safety and health that protects workers from contracting COVID-19.

- Any worker who is going to work to keep our economy running who contracts COVID-19 should be entitled to Worker’s Compensation.

- Any employer that shuts down due to a COVID-19 outbreak must continue to pay employees as well as continue their health insurance coverage.

- Iowa should be ramping up testing for essential workers, especially in places like packinghouses and factories so that outbreaks like we have seen already don’t further spread to our communities and workplaces.